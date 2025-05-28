Pets on Set: Reed and Brooks

Watch Now
BEL AIR, Md. — A double dose of cuteness for Pets on Set this week! Meet Brooks and Reed.

These siblings were rescued from a garage in Bel Air and are two of five in their litter.

Frogtown Fosters currently has 50 kittens that will all be up for adoption soon, so reach out if you're interested in a new friend.

If you can't adopt, consider donating or fostering. Frogtown Fosters specializez in neonatal kittens, so they take on some of the toughest cases. Along with Reed and Brooks, 6 day old, Dominic was brought along to continue to feed and keep an eye on him.

Now, if you're thinking about giving one or all of these kittens a home, you can learn how at Frogtown Fosters in Bel Air.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:

  • Spay/Neuter
  • FIV & FeLV combo test
  • Up-to-date vaccinations
  • Deworming
  • Flea treatments
  • Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

