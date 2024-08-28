Pets on Set: Rebekah

Looking for a high energy pup to add to your family? Rebekah is your girl! The 3-year-old was brought from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina to a foster home in Baltimore by Operation Paws for Homes.

She has a zest for life and loves to play fetch and go on long hikes through the woods. She'd do great with an active family who loves the outdoors. Rebekah is also great with kids and loves giving her humans hugs and kisses.

Rebekah is crate trained and doing great with house training. She is super smart and a quick learner.

Rebekah is ready to find a family of her own! Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested.

You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org