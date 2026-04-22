BEL AIR, Md. — Meet this week's Pets on Set —the Bread Batch kittens from Frogtown Fosters.

Pets on Set: Pumpernickel, Ciabatta, and Focaccia Pets on Set: Pumpernickel, Ciabatta, and Focaccia

Pumpernickel, Ciabatta, and Focaccia are a charming bunch, just four weeks old and not yet ready for adoption. Patti Parker from Frogtown Fosters notes an increase in kittens this season, attributed to an unusually warm February.

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Each kitten is bursting with personality, reflecting their unique coat colors. The Bread Batch includes a dilute tortoiseshell and a calico, the state cat of Maryland. Though too young for immediate adoption, they're a heartwarming reminder of the love and responsibility shelter pets bring into our lives. You can fill out an adoption application now, though, and say you are interested in one of these sweet girls.

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Frogtown Fosters has seen a significant increase in kittens, now housing around 40 compared to just 13 at this same time last year. Patti stresses the importance of spaying and neutering pets to help control the population and support shelters statewide.

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For those who can't adopt but want to support the organization, Frogtown Fosters is hosting a bingo fundraising event on May 8th at the Armory in Bel Air. Visit their website to get tickets or to see how you can help.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.

