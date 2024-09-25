Watch Now
Pets on Set: PipPip and Cheerio

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — PipPip! Cheerio! You can't help but say it in a British accent. Sisters, PipPip and Cheerio are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.

PipPip and Cheerio

The 7-month-old girls were found as strays and have won the hearts of everyone at the shelter.

While it would be nice if they could stay together it is not necessary and they can be adopted individually.

They are both cuddly and playfully puppies looking for a family of their own.

Reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County to set up a meet and greet with these sweet girls!

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

