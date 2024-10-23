Pets on Set: Penelope

BALTIMORE — Meet Penelope! This sweet 4-month-old girl is at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter and is looking for her forever home. She had a rough start to life and needs a family that will give her all the love.

BARCS

She is underweight and is being treated for dermatitis. Despite all this, she is a sweet, trusting puppy who loves snuggling.

WMAR

If you are interested Penelope reach out to BARCS.

The 20th BARCStoberfest is also happening this Saturday at Patterson Park. The event features the "Ready, Set, SNIFF! 5K Run/1-Mile Walk, as well as Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest, a beer garden, and adoptable animals.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm