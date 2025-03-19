Watch Now
Pets on Set: Ocean Breeze

BALTIMORE — If you're looking for a sweet, gentle, and loving companion, Ocean Breeze is the girl for you. This 4-year-old pup is available at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. She was a little nervous in the kennel but recently moved into an office with staff members and her sweet personality has come out.

Ocean Breeze is a big snuggler, who works great on the leash, knows basic commands, and is crate-trained. She is a playful pup who has done well with other dogs, but would still need to meet any potential doggie roommates.

If you want to adopt Ocean Breeze contact BARCS.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225
Email: info@BARCS.org
Phone: 410-783-6266
Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm

If you are looking for a new furry friend, BARCS is having a big adoption event on Saturday. Head to the shelter for Home Run Adopt-a-thon. Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. you can meet and adopt a new pet. Adoption fees are waived for every animal during that time. The event will also feature Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs (hot dog vendor), a flea market, and merch for sale.

