Pets on Set: Noopy

Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland<br/>
SEVERN, Md. — Meet Noopy! She is a 12-year-old senior dog looking for a new home. Her owners had to surrender her due to some big life changes.

Noopy was well-loved and well-cared for by her previous owners and is ready to spend her golden years with a new family. She is waiting for them at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn.

Noopy is good with people and dogs. She does have seasonal allergies but other than that she has a clean bill of health and was very well taken care of.

Reach out to the Senior Dog Sanctuary if you are interested in meeting Noopy.

Contact info:

Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland
8336 W B & A Road
Severn, Maryland 21144
Phone: 443-742-0270

Adoptions: adoption@sdsanctuary.com
Fostering: foster@sdsanctuary.com
Questions about owner surrender or senior dogs that need Rescue: intake@sdsanctuary.com

