BALTIMORE — Meet Mr. Monopoly! This sweet 4-year-old boy is looking for his forever home. He loves nothing more than pets and snuggles, and charms everyone he meets.

WATCH: Pets on Set: Mr. Monopoly Pets on Set: Mr. Monopoly

He's been in a foster home through BARCS for about a month, and gets along well his foster's two dogs. He adjusts to their playing style and loves socializing. It's still a good idea for him to meet any future siblings before going to his new home.

The moment he set his paws down at WMAR, he was the center of attention, and loved all the pets, and was calm and well-behaved even in a new situation with new people.

BARCS Mr. Monopoly, BARCS

Look at that smile! Mr. Monopoly is happy to snuggle or play with his people and is full of love. He's working on basic commands and is fantastic on a leash, taking the handler's lead.

BARCS Mr. Monopoly, BARCS

If you are interested in meeting Mr. Monopoly (who can resist that face??), reach out to BARCS. To speed up the process, you can fill out an adoption application here.

BARCS Mr. Monopoly, BARCS

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Connect with foster family: dogfosters@barcs.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm