BALTIMORE CO. — Meet Moose! He is a 2-year-old chocolate lab looking for his forever home. He came in as a stray and no one has reclaimed him.

Baltimore County Animal Services

He's a sweet boy who loves to make new friends!

If you want to meet Moose reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297