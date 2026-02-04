Pets on Set: Mickey

Meet Mickey! This sweet six-year-old boy is looking for his forever home. He is currently at Baltimore County Animal Services, and his friendly personality and excellent manners make him a favorite at the shelter. Still, they want this lovable pup to go to his forever home!

Mickey recently had a "snowstorm sleepover" foster experience where he earned perfect 10-out-of-10 ratings. He's house-trained, crate-trained, and incredibly well-mannered. This longer-term shelter resident is proving that good things are worth the wait.

He loves to play and get his energy out, but once he's done, he just wants to snuggle on your couch. Mickey knows "paw," "sit," and "lay down," and his mild energy level makes him perfect for cozy indoor moments, especially during cold weather.

Mickey shows positive interest in other dogs, so current pet owners can bring their pups for meet-and-greets. If you're interested, reach out to BCAS.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

