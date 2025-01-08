Watch Now
Pets on Set: Meet Sasha!

Sasha Cute Pic 2.jpg
WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel
Sasha Cute Pic 2.jpg
Posted

Meet Sasha! This ball of energy is 7 years old and loves to give kisses.

Sasha 2.jpg

She's a sweetheart with lots of love to give and is already housebroken and spayed.

Sasha Up Close

This cutie already has some commands down pat too! She knows sit, stay, lay down and give her paw.

Sasha.jpg

Sasha is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Sasha Good Pic 1.jpg

If you're interested in adopting Sasha, or another animal, reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone: (410)-836-1090
Website: www.harfordshelter.org

