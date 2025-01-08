Pets on Set: Meet Sasha!

Meet Sasha! This ball of energy is 7 years old and loves to give kisses.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Harford County

She's a sweetheart with lots of love to give and is already housebroken and spayed.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

This cutie already has some commands down pat too! She knows sit, stay, lay down and give her paw.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Harford County

Sasha is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

If you're interested in adopting Sasha, or another animal, reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone: (410)-836-1090

Website: www.harfordshelter.org