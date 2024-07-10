Pets on Set: Meet Ninja

Meet Ninja! He is a 1.5-year-old pup looking for a new home. He's an active and playful dog, who loves playing outside and would play fetch all day if he could.
Ninja arrived at Baltimore County Animal Services as a stray so his history is unknown. If you have other dogs at home, a meet and greet is required.
Ninja's new owner gets a big care package with all his favorite things, plus a Wisdom Panel DNA test.
If you want to adopt Ninja reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.
Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297