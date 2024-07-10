Pets on Set: Meet Ninja

Meet Ninja! He is a 1.5-year-old pup looking for a new home. He's an active and playful dog, who loves playing outside and would play fetch all day if he could.

Baltimore County Animal Services 1.5 year old Ninja

Ninja arrived at Baltimore County Animal Services as a stray so his history is unknown. If you have other dogs at home, a meet and greet is required.

Ninja's new owner gets a big care package with all his favorite things, plus a Wisdom Panel DNA test.

If you want to adopt Ninja reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

