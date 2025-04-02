Pets on Set: Meet Leo

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Leo! This energetic 2-year-old is ready to jump into his forever home.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Harford County

He loves to play and enjoys fetch and tug-of-war. Leo also enjoys munching on sticks in the backyard.

Leo's a very excited and strong-willed boy, but will also roll over to show you his belly and soft side.

He's always making his friends at the Humane Society of Harford County smile and laugh, and can't wait to do the same with his forever family.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Harford County

If you're interested in adopting Leo, or another animal, reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone: (410)-836-1090

Website: www.harfordshelter.org