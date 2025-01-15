Pets on Set: Medusa

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Meet Medusa! This gorgeous 2-year-old pup is looking for her forever home. She loves to play and is great with kids and other dogs. She shouldn't go to a home with cats.

WMAR

Medusa is a ball of energy and loves to give kisses. She is a medium-sized dog and possibly a husky mix. She is at Baltimore County Animal Services. Reach out to them if you're interested in taking this sweet girl home.

WMAR

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

