Pets on Set: Medusa

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Meet Medusa! This gorgeous 2-year-old pup is looking for her forever home. She loves to play and is great with kids and other dogs. She shouldn't go to a home with cats.

Medusa is a ball of energy and loves to give kisses. She is a medium-sized dog and possibly a husky mix. She is at Baltimore County Animal Services. Reach out to them if you're interested in taking this sweet girl home.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297

