Pets on Set: Marsha

Meet Marsha! This 9-month-old pup is at Baltimore County Animal Services, patiently waiting for her forever home.

She thrives on attention from people and will twist her body every which way to make sure you're petting her in the right spots.

Marsha is housebroken and crate-trained. She still needs to work on basic training and manners, but she is very treat-motivated and can focus on learning new things.

Marsha has had positive interactions with other dogs in the shelter, but would still have to meet any future dog siblings. She has a high prey drive and cannot go to a home with cats or small animals.

If you are interested in Marsha, reach out to BCAS:

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297