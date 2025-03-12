Pets on Set: Margaret

Meet Margaret! This sweet, 6-year-old girl is looking for her furever home. If you like to snuggle, she's the pup for you.

WMAR

She is a very loving, gentle, calm dog who loves people and gets along well with other dogs. Her play style was described as "dainty" but it's still good for her to meet any potential dog siblings in advance.

Margaret was brought in as a stray, and was adopted but then returned for not getting along with cats in the home.

Baltimore County Animal Services

If you are interested in adopting Margaret, reach out Baltimore County Animal Services.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

BCAS is also looking for its next Spokesdog and Spokescat! If you adopted your pet from them more than a year ago, you can nominate them for this honor. They will spread awareness about the services BCAS offers and highlight adoptions.

You can apply here.