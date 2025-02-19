Pets on Set: Madison

Meet Madison! You can't tell by looking at her but this petite girl is a new mom of 4 kittens! Her babies all found homes and now Mama is looking for her forever home.

She is about a year and a half year old and was brought to the attention of the Animal Rescue Alliance Foundation after someone found her pregnant, in a trash can. Her babies are 9 weeks old and mom is doing great! Despite the rough start, she is very friendly with people.

Madison will be spayed at the beginning of March and then she'll be ready to go home with you.

If you think Madison is the right fit for you, contact AARF call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org

AARF is a 100% volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned, abused, homeless, and senior dogs and cats in the Baltimore region.

If you aren't ready for a pet, you can still help out. AARF operates exclusively through a network of foster homes and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more information on that here.