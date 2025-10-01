Pets on Set: Loki

FALLSTON, Md. — Meet Loki! This Siberian Husky mix is a bundle of energy, and he is looking for his forever home.

WMAR

The sweet 1-year-old boy was all smiles and hugs as he walked around WMAR. He has that puppy energy, but was a good listener when presented with a treat. Anyone with husky experience would be a good fit for this guy.

WMAR

He loved pets and running around the yard behind the station. If you are interested in meeting this sweet boy, reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Phone number: (410) 836-1090

Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

Currently, it costs only $31 to adopt Loki, along with all pets at the she;ter 1 year of age or over for the entire month. This is part of HSHC's partnership with Jones Bel Air Subaru. Along with the lower adoption fee, a Pet Vaccine Clinic will be held on October 18, and a pet supplies drive will also be taking place throughout the month. You can find info on that here.