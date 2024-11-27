Pets on Set: Leonard

Meet Leonard! This 5-year-old chunk is looking for his forever home. If you like chilling on the couch, Lenny is the cat for you.
Nothing phases this guy and he hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He is docile and laid back and will binge Netflix shows with you every weekend.
Lenny does have a heart murmur and needs to take medication every day. His foster tells us that he takes it easily with food and it's an inexpensive prescription.
Lenny is an a foster home right now through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation until he finds his people.
AARF is a 100% volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned, abused, homeless, and senior dogs and cats in the Baltimore region.
To contact AARF call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org
If you aren't ready for a pet of your own, you can still help out. AARF operates exclusively through a network of foster homes and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more information on that here.