Pets on Set: Leonard

Meet Leonard! This 5-year-old chunk is looking for his forever home. If you like chilling on the couch, Lenny is the cat for you.

Amanda Engel

Nothing phases this guy and he hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He is docile and laid back and will binge Netflix shows with you every weekend.

Amanda Engel

Lenny does have a heart murmur and needs to take medication every day. His foster tells us that he takes it easily with food and it's an inexpensive prescription.

AARF

Lenny is an a foster home right now through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation until he finds his people.

Amanda Engel

AARF is a 100% volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned, abused, homeless, and senior dogs and cats in the Baltimore region.

To contact AARF call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org

If you aren't ready for a pet of your own, you can still help out. AARF operates exclusively through a network of foster homes and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more information on that here.

