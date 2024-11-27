Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Leonard

lenny4.JPG
Amanda Engel<br/>
lenny4.JPG
Posted
and last updated

Meet Leonard! This 5-year-old chunk is looking for his forever home. If you like chilling on the couch, Lenny is the cat for you.

lenny2.JPG

Nothing phases this guy and he hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He is docile and laid back and will binge Netflix shows with you every weekend.

lenny.JPG

Lenny does have a heart murmur and needs to take medication every day. His foster tells us that he takes it easily with food and it's an inexpensive prescription.

lenny5.jpg

Lenny is an a foster home right now through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation until he finds his people.

lenny3.jpg

AARF is a 100% volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned, abused, homeless, and senior dogs and cats in the Baltimore region.

To contact AARF call 443-461-4353 or email info@animalalliesrescue.org

If you aren't ready for a pet of your own, you can still help out. AARF operates exclusively through a network of foster homes and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more information on that here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices