Pets on Set: Lash Extensions (Really!)

MARYLAND SPCA
BALTIMORE — Meet Lash Extensions! This glamorous pup was a stray and she is now looking for a family to call her own.

The two-year-old pooch is down-to-earth and gentle. She adores people and is just as happy snuggling on the couch as she is playing fetch in the backyard.

The Maryland SPCA says, "If you're looking for a four-legged companion who combines beauty, grace, and an abundance of affection, Lash Extensions is your girl."

She is available at the Maryland SPCA.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone number: (410) 235-8826
Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

