SEVERN, Md. — Meet King! This almost 10-year-old boy is currently at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn and is looking for his forever home.

Pets on Set: King

His full name is King Moody, named for a character on Get Smart, but everyone calls him King.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

Staff at the Senior Dog Sanctuary believe he's a silver lab mix.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

King is full of love for people, young and old, gets along great with other dogs, and loves to play and get pet.

WMAR-2 News/Amanda Engel

To find out more information about adopting King or other dogs from the Senior Dog Sanctuary, you can contact them at:

The Senior Dog Sanctuary

8336 WB&A Rd

Severn, MD 21144

443-742-0207

For more information on adoptions, you can visit their website at https://www.seniordogsanctuary.com or email them at adoption@sdsanctuary.com.