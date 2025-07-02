Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets on Set: King

Senior Dog Sanctuary
SEVERN, Md. — Meet King! This almost 10-year-old boy is currently at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn and is looking for his forever home.

His full name is King Moody, named for a character on Get Smart, but everyone calls him King.

Staff at the Senior Dog Sanctuary believe he's a silver lab mix.

King is full of love for people, young and old, gets along great with other dogs, and loves to play and get pet.

To find out more information about adopting King or other dogs from the Senior Dog Sanctuary, you can contact them at:

The Senior Dog Sanctuary
8336 WB&A Rd
Severn, MD 21144
443-742-0207

For more information on adoptions, you can visit their website at https://www.seniordogsanctuary.com or email them at adoption@sdsanctuary.com.

