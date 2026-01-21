Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets on Set: Juneau

Juneau! Not just a city in Alaska. This floofy, love bug is looking for his forever home, and despite his 75lbs, he just wants to chill on your lap!

The 2-year-old Husky mix was all smiles and tail-wags when he greeted us at WMAR. He hopped right over, leaning against our legs to ask for pets. He has yet to meet a person he doesn't like.

If you're interested in meeting Juneau, he is at Baltimore County Animal Services. He is the perfect dog to hang out with on a snowy weekend!

If you can't get a new pup right now, BCAS is always looking for fosters, too! Animals are generally less stressed in homes than in shelters, and you can help alleviate overcrowding. You can find more information about that here.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297

