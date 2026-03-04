Pets on Set: Jolly Rancher

A goofy, lovable pup is looking for his forever home thanks to Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue.

This week, we met Jolly Rancher, a 1-year-old who was found as a stray and pulled from the euthanasia list at a Prince George's County shelter. He's been in foster care for about five months.

Jolly Rancher is playful, friendly, and gentle. He does best in a home without cats, with a similarly sized playful dog, and with older kids. Once he warms up, he's a total sweetheart. He is very treat-motivated and a pro at sit and lay down.

Do you want to open your home to Jolly Rancher? He is currently being fostered through Adopt a Homeless Animal (AAHA). They are a foster-based rescue based out of Baltimore.

Contact Info:

Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue

PO Box 65351, Baltimore, MD 21209

410-205-9340

Facebook

Instagram

Emails:

