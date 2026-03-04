Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Jolly Rancher

JOLLY RANCHER3.jpg
WMAR
JOLLY RANCHER3.jpg
Posted

A goofy, lovable pup is looking for his forever home thanks to Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue.

JOLLY RANCHER4.jpg

This week, we met Jolly Rancher, a 1-year-old who was found as a stray and pulled from the euthanasia list at a Prince George's County shelter. He's been in foster care for about five months.

JOLLY RANCHER.jpg

Jolly Rancher is playful, friendly, and gentle. He does best in a home without cats, with a similarly sized playful dog, and with older kids. Once he warms up, he's a total sweetheart. He is very treat-motivated and a pro at sit and lay down.

JOLLY RANCHER2.jpg

Do you want to open your home to Jolly Rancher? He is currently being fostered through Adopt a Homeless Animal (AAHA). They are a foster-based rescue based out of Baltimore.

Contact Info:

Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
PO Box 65351, Baltimore, MD 21209
410-205-9340

Facebook
Instagram

Emails:

  • General inquiry: info@aaha-rescue.org
  • Adopt: adopt@aaha-rescue.org
  • Foster: foster@aaha-rescue.org
  • Volunteer: volunteer@aaha-rescue.org
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are