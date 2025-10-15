Pets on Set: Jazman

BALTIMORE — Meet Jazman! This sweet girl is looking for a new home, and if you want a new cuddle-buddy, she's the pup for you. She has been at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter for about a month, after her previous owners had to give her up.

BARCS

It is very clear that she was well-loved, though, because she ate up all the attention and pets from the staff here at WMAR. She loves showing off her toys and does great on her leash.

BARCS

BARCS told us that she'd do best as the only dog in her new home, but isn't bothered by other dogs when on walks. If you cannot adopt a new pup right now, you can help BARCS in other ways.

The 21st BARCStoberfest is happening Saturday, October 25, at Patterson Park. The event features the "Ready, Set, SNIFF! 5K Run/1-Mile Walk, as well as Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest, a Barkin' beer garden, and adoptable animals.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm