COLUMBIA, Md. — Meet Jasmine! This 1-year-old girl is looking for a place to call her own. She is currently living at Howard County Animal Control and has been there for about 2 months.
WATCH: Pets on Set: Jasmine
When this girl came into our newsroom, she greeted everybody with her tail wagging, and wasn't shy at all.
She is still working on learning commands, but has 'sit' mastered and is very food motivated, so with enough treats, you can teach this pup new tricks.
If you are interested in meeting Jasmine, you'll likely find her right in the main office at Howard County Animal Control. She loves to play, is great with kids, and gets along with most dogs. You'll want her to meet any furry brothers and sisters first before deciding to take her home.
ADDRESS:
Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center
8576 Davis Road
Columbia, MD 21045
PHONE: 410-313-2780
ADOPTION HOURS:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
10:00AM – 4:30PM
Tuesday, Thursday
1:30PM – 7:00PM
Saturday
10:00AM - 2:00PM
Sunday
Closed