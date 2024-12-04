Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Hera

HERA2.jpg
Amanda Engel
HERA2.jpg
Posted

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Hera! This 6-year-old girl is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.

HERA3.jpg

After a day of running around, she just wants to snuggle up to her person for cuddles and belly rubs.

HERA4.jpg

Right now you can adopt Hera for just $50. The Humane Society of Harford County teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation for a reduced fee "Empty the Shelters" adoption event. The adoption fee for dogs one year and older is $50 and for cats one year and older it's $25.

HERA.jpg

If you are interested in meeting Hera or any of the other pets at HSHC reach out to them.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices