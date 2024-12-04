Pets on Set: Hera

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Hera! This 6-year-old girl is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.
After a day of running around, she just wants to snuggle up to her person for cuddles and belly rubs.
Right now you can adopt Hera for just $50. The Humane Society of Harford County teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation for a reduced fee "Empty the Shelters" adoption event. The adoption fee for dogs one year and older is $50 and for cats one year and older it's $25.
If you are interested in meeting Hera or any of the other pets at HSHC reach out to them.
Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org