Pets on Set: Gurty

Meet Gurty! This playful pup wants your attention and ALL the treats. She is being fostered through Petey and Furends. They are an exclusively foster-based rescue, and rely on volunteers to house the pets until they find their fur-ever home.

Gurty came from a shelter in Alabama and is now in our area waiting to find her new family. This 8-month-old pup loves people and greeted every person here with a lick and a wag of her tail.

Gurty is high energy but does well on walks and is housebroken. It's not just people she loves; she loves other animals as well, so she doesn't have to be your only pet. This girl sat when she just saw a box of treats and was ready with her paw in the air even before you asked.

If you're looking for a new best friend who snuggles as hard as she plays, Gurty is the girl for you. Click here to start the adoption process and send an email to Petey and Furends.