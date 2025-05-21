Pets on Set: Goofy

Everyone needs a little goofiness in their life, whether its to bring a little cheer to your day or just to keep your good day going right, that's where this little (big) guy comes in.

Say hello to Goofy!

He's looking for a place to call home.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

This is another one of those cases where the name fits the person....well dog.

Goofy is super fun and loves to be silly.

The only thing bigger than his heart is his overbite.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

Goofy is not a small dog, but he still loves to cuddle and pets whenever he can get them.

Before adopting him, there should be some consideration when it comes to bringing him around small children due to his size and tendency to knock them over.

He's really good with other dogs, but a meet up should be set up prior to adoption to be sure that it is a good fit.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

If you want to give Goofy a home, you can learn how to on the Baltimore County Animal Services' website.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297