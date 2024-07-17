Pets on Set: Frogtown Fosters

BEL AIR, Md. — Frogtown Fosters is a Harford County-based non-profit that focuses on the care and support of newborn kittens through adoption.

It is a home-based foster program that works with local organizations to care for the youngest and most vulnerable felines: neonatal kittens.

The team has been taking care of Stanley, a kitten with a lot of special needs due to inbreeding. Now, after weeks of care, they have found the perfect adopter for him.

Stanley found a home but Ivan is still looking! He is just one of the kittens available for adoption right now.

If you are interested in this sweet guy or any of the other cats or kittens available visit Frogtown Fosters website.

They also post available or soon-to-be-available cats and kittens on their Facebook page.

New fosters are always welcome too, so if you can't offer a furever home, a temporary one is great too. They'll teach you everything you need to know to care for your fosters.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air