Pets on Set: Freud

BALTIMORE — Meet Freud! This handsome four-year-old boy is looking for his forever home. He is currently at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, and his gentle personality and "squishable, kissable face" make him a favorite there.

Freud recently had a foster weekend experience, earning perfect ratings as the ultimate snuggle buddy. He's house-trained, well-mannered, and incredibly gentle. This sweet mixed breed (likely bull terrier and Shar Pei) came in as a stray about a month ago, but his loving nature suggests he was once someone's beloved companion.

He loves to play and would make a great hiking buddy, but once he's done with adventure time, he just wants to cuddle up on your couch. Freud is what shelter staff call a "Velcro dog" - he loves to follow his people around.

Freud shows positive interest in other dogs with similar play styles, so current pet owners can bring their pups for meet-and-greets. He's also great with children. If you're interested, reach out to BARCS.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm

