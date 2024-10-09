Pets on Set: Flower

BALTIMORE CO. MD. — Meet Flower! This sweet girl has been at Baltimore County Animal Services since June.

She's 3 years old and very sweet and cuddly. She came in to the shelter as a stray and has been hoping someone would take her home ever since.

Her adopter will also get a free DNA test to find out all about Flower's history. She will need to meet any other dogs before moving in to her new home.

Her adoption fee is waived as part of the Life is Better with Pets campaign through Baltimore County Animal Service.

If you are interested in meeting Flower you can find more information here.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

