Pets on Set: Fish Stick and Cereal

Two kittens in Harford County are recovering from health issues and getting ready to find their forever homes with the help of a local nonprofit.

Frogtown Fosters focuses on caring for kittens who need extra attention before they're ready for adoption. The nonprofit runs a home-based program, connecting the area's youngest felines with experienced foster families.

Frogtown Fosters

This week, we got to meet Fish Stick and Cereal — two kittens who came to Frogtown Fosters through a rescue partner. The duo is currently recovering from upper respiratory infections, but is expected to be fully healthy and ready for adoption within the next month or so.

WMAR

New fosters are always welcome too. If you can't offer a forever home, a temporary one makes a huge difference — and they'll teach you everything you need to know.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.