Pets on Set: Fiesta

Meet Fiesta! This 3-year-old bundle of energy wants you to be his best friend and constant playmate. He could not have been more excited to meet all of us at WMAR and his tail didn't stop wagging.

You can meet Fiesta through Bring 'Em Home Animal Rescue and Trapping. He has been looking for his forever home for almost a year now. We couldnt' figure out, because he has good manners and knows his basic commands. If you adopt Fifi, you will also have access to the group that trained him, in case he needs a refresher.

Fiesta does well with other big dogs in a play group, but if you're a cat person, you'll want to look elsewhere. He's not a fan of feline friends. He is a fan of hikes and any toy you can find, and if you hide something from him, he will find it. Give him some pets and a few treats, and he'll be your best friend for life.

Contact Bring 'Em Home Animal Rescue and Trapping if you want to meet this big, lovable pup!

Info:

Leah Biddinger​
Essex, MD
info@bringemhomerescue.com
﻿Tel 410-622-9527
Facebook Page

