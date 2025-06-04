Watch Now
Pets on Set: Fern

FALLSTON, Md. — They take in more than just cats and dogs at the animal shelter! Meet Fern! This sweet girl is just one of the smaller animals available at the Humane Society of Harford County.

She is about 2 years old, and is at the shelter with her babies who are also up for adoption.

We got to spend time with her, and while she started off a little nervous, she warmed right up when being held and petted.

If Fern is already scooped up when you stop by the HSHC, there are plenty of other rabbits for you to check out and take home!

Reach out to the Humane Society of Harford County to set up a meet and greet with this sweet girl!

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

