Pets on Set: Feline Rescue Association

Not one..not two..not even three...four cats here at WMAR for this week's Pets on Set. All four cats and their fosters came to us from the Feline Rescue Association.

This is a cat rescue organization in the Baltimore area that operates out of foster homes, taking in strays, abandoned, neglected, and feral cats. Volunteers also provide care and resources for street cats in need, including TNR (trap, neuter, return).

Here are the four who came to WMAR today.

WMAR

Shrimp is an 8-week-old kitten who was found in a field. She was snugly, curious, and loved being held, until she was ready to explore again.

WMAR

If you are looking for an older cat who will chill on the couch with you, Geordi is your man. This one year old was the only one of his siblings not adopted, and he is looking for a couch to call his own.

WMAR

We also met Maggie. This tortoiseshell cat wants to be your friend, but on her terms. She'll sit with you on the couch and wander over for lots of pets, but she is an independent girl and doesn't want you to keep her from her next adventure.

WMAR

Last, but certainly not least, is Sir William, an 8-year-old tuxedo cat with a distinguished mustache and no teeth. He is very laid back and would be happy just to be on the couch with you.

If you are interested in meeting any of these kitties, or want to see who else is available you can check out the Feline Rescue Association website.

They also have two adoption events coming up later in the month:

June 21: Howl McHenry Row

June 22: Petco Owings Mills

Feline Rescue Association Contact Information:

Email: baltimorecats@gmail.com

Mailing address:

10999 Red Run Blvd.

Box 296

Owings Mills, MD 21117

