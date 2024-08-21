Pets on Set: Ernie

Watch Now
Meet Ernie! This 6-month old pup is available for adoption at the Maryland SPCA.

Ernie was surrendered through no fault of his own. He is good with other dogs and has lived with young children, including a 2-year-old and 4-year-old. He may do better in a home with slightly older kids though as his enthusiasm sometimes leads to accidental roughhousing.

He is generally mild-mannered and loves to snuggle on the couch. When he wants to play you better grab something he can tug on. Tug of war is his favorite.

If you are interested in Ernie, contact the Maryland SPCA.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone number: (410) 235-8826
Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

They also have an event coming up Saturday, National Dog Day at The Rotunda on West 41st Street in Baltimore. Enjoy a fun-filled day featuring music, food, adoptable dogs, a Flea-less Market yard sale and more. Enter your pet in one of the contests, such as Best Costume or Dog-Owner Lookalike, being judged by WMAR-2 News Good Morning Maryland anchor, Megan Knight.

