Pets on Set: Elena

Adopt A Homeless Animal Rescue
Meet Elena! This tail-wagging sweetheart charmed everyone at WMAR and has proven she's great with kids and other dogs in her foster home. She lives peacefully with two young children and three other pups.

Elena knows her basic commands, walks well on leash, and won't chase every squirrel she sees. But show her a ball and you've got her full attention - toys are her weakness! When playtime's over, you'll find her napping on the back of the couch like she owns the place.

Elena would thrive in an active household that can match her playful energy while appreciating her cuddle time. She's already proven she's adaptable and social - now she just needs a family to call her own.

Do you want to open your home to Elena? She is currently being fostered through Adopt a Homeless Animal (AAHA). They are a foster-based rescue based out of Baltimore.

Contact Info:

Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue
PO Box 65351, Baltimore, MD 21209
410-205-9340

Facebook
Instagram

Emails:

  • General inquiry: info@aaha-rescue.org
  • Adopt: adopt@aaha-rescue.org
  • Foster: foster@aaha-rescue.org
  • Volunteer: volunteer@aaha-rescue.org
