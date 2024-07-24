Watch Now
Pets on Set: Choc and Star

Choc and Star.jpg
Humane Society of Harford County
Choc and Star available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harford County.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 24, 2024

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Meet Choc and Star! They are 3-year-old siblings available for adoption at The Humane Society of Harford County.

choc and star together.jpg
Choc and Star

They are mixed breeds and it would be great to find an adopter who could take them both.

choc2.jpg
Choc

If you are interested in meeting them reach out to The Humane Society of Harford County.

star2.jpg
Star

They are currently running an Empty the Shelters promotion. The adoption fee for dogs 1 year and older will be $50 (normally $160) and cats one year and older are $20 (normally $95)

The promotion runs through July 31.

During the 24-day mega adoption event, HSHC will be open weekdays from 11AM-6PM, Saturdays from 10AM-5PM, and Sundays from 10AM-4PM at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston.

Address: 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Phone number: (410) 836-1090
Email: adopt@harfordshelter.org

