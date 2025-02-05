Pets on Set: Charcuterie and Tinsel

Some people want rambunctious kittens, while others are looking for a chill, adult cat. On this week's Pets on Set we have both! We'll start with the little guy. Meet Charcuterie.
He is the last of Frogtown Foster's 2024 kittens and is looking for his forever home. He is 8 weeks old and is available for adoption next week. He'd do well with a friend to play with but it's not required. He does just fine on his own!
If you're looking for a chill friend, Tinsel is your girl. She needs an extra special adopter because she is blind. She was a stray found in an alley and taken in by Peninsula Colony Cats.
Now she is looking for a calm place to call home! You can also reach out to Frogtown Fosters to learn more about adopting this girl.
Adoption Fees:
Kittens under 6 months: $150
Older Kittens/Adults: $125
A discount is offered for adopting in pairs
Adoption Fee includes:
- Spay/Neuter
- FIV & FeLV combo test
- Up-to-date vaccinations
- Deworming
- Flea treatments
- Microchip (with lifetime registration)
Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com
Phone Number: (443) 616-4113
Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air