Pets on Set: Charcuterie and Tinsel

Some people want rambunctious kittens, while others are looking for a chill, adult cat. On this week's Pets on Set we have both! We'll start with the little guy. Meet Charcuterie.

Frogtown Fosters

He is the last of Frogtown Foster's 2024 kittens and is looking for his forever home. He is 8 weeks old and is available for adoption next week. He'd do well with a friend to play with but it's not required. He does just fine on his own!

If you're looking for a chill friend, Tinsel is your girl. She needs an extra special adopter because she is blind. She was a stray found in an alley and taken in by Peninsula Colony Cats.

Now she is looking for a calm place to call home! You can also reach out to Frogtown Fosters to learn more about adopting this girl.

Adoption Fees:

Kittens under 6 months: $150

Older Kittens/Adults: $125

A discount is offered for adopting in pairs

Adoption Fee includes:



Spay/Neuter

FIV & FeLV combo test

Up-to-date vaccinations

Deworming

Flea treatments

Microchip (with lifetime registration)

Email: Frogtownfosters@gmail.com

Phone Number: (443) 616-4113

Adoption Center: To Wag For, 8 N Main Street, Bel Air

