Pets on Set: Chanel and Duke

SEVERN, Md. — This Wednesday's Pets on Set we got double the cuteness with two adoptable dogs from the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn.

We start with 8-year-old Chanel. She came to the shelter as a stray and made herself right at home. She loves people and other dogs.

Senior Dog Sanctuary

She is a 20lb Shih Tzu mix who loves to be in the middle of the action but is also happy snuggling on the couch.

WMAR

You can also meet Duke at the Senior Dog Sanctuary. Sadly, this 10-year-old cuddle bug is looking for a new home because his owner died.

Senior Dog Sanctuary

He is a sweetheart and still has the energy of a puppy. His loves to be held and his favorite spot is to lay in your lap.

WMAR

Reach out to the Senior Dog Sanctuary if you want to meet Chanel or Duke.

Contact info:

Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland

8336 W B & A Road

Severn, Maryland 21144

Phone: 443-742-0270

Adoptions: adoption@sdsanctuary.com

Fostering: foster@sdsanctuary.com

If you don't have space in your home for a new dog right now, you can still help. They are hosting a Winter Bingo Funraiser on February 16 at FOP Lodge #69 located at 2832 Nine Mile Circle, Catonsville.

Doors open at 1 pm, Bingo starts at 2 pm. Tickets are $40 for 20 games.