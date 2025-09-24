Pets on Set: Bugsy

BALTIMORE — Meet Bugsy! This feisty 1-year-old boy is looking for a place to call home. He's energetic, quirky, and loves to play tug-of-war.

OPH Rescue

This sweet boy is in a foster home and hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He loves affection, and will lay happily next to you if you scratch his spot.

WMAR

He came up from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina about a week ago, and he's ready to find his forever playmates. He still has puppy energy, so having dog friends that want to play is a plus.

OPH Rescue

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Bugsy.

You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org