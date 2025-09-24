Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Bugsy

BUGSY FOR WEB 2.jpg
OPH Rescue
BUGSY FOR WEB 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Meet Bugsy! This feisty 1-year-old boy is looking for a place to call home. He's energetic, quirky, and loves to play tug-of-war.

BUGSY FOR WEB4.jpg

This sweet boy is in a foster home and hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He loves affection, and will lay happily next to you if you scratch his spot.

BUGSY FOR WEB 5.jpg

He came up from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina about a week ago, and he's ready to find his forever playmates. He still has puppy energy, so having dog friends that want to play is a plus.

BUGSY FOR WEB 3.jpg

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Bugsy.

You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are