Pets on Set: Bugsy

BALTIMORE — Meet Bugsy! This feisty 1-year-old boy is looking for a place to call home. He's energetic, quirky, and loves to play tug-of-war.
This sweet boy is in a foster home and hasn't met a person he doesn't like. He loves affection, and will lay happily next to you if you scratch his spot.
He came up from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina about a week ago, and he's ready to find his forever playmates. He still has puppy energy, so having dog friends that want to play is a plus.
Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Bugsy.
You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org