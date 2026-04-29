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Pets on Set: Boston Nico

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WMAR
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On this latest edition of Pets on Set, we're bringing you a 10-month-old bundle of joy who is all gas, no brakes.

Pets on Set: Boston Nico

Pets on Set: Boston Nico

Say hello to Boston Nico, he's now looking for his forever home.

Boston Nico is an adorable and playful pup who loves chasing balls, tugging rope, and playing with toys.

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He's a great companion for adventures, but also won't mind some chill time at home.

Boston Nico loves meeting new people with a happy energy, and will definitely fit well with a high-energy family.

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He already knows some basic commands like sit, he did really well while at the station with some treat motivation.

He won't shy away from learning new things.

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If you are thinking giving this cute pup a home, you can learn more on the Maryland SPCA's website.

Address: 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone number: (410) 235-8826

Operating Hours: Mon–Fri: 1pm–7pm, Sat: 12pm–5pm, Sun: CLOSED

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