Pets on Set: Bobo

Meet Bobo! This 2-year-old boy is a 65lb lap dog who wants you to love him. He is a Great Pyrenees mix and came to Operation Paws for Homes with a somewhat rough start.

WMAR

Bobo has some wounds on his neck that are healing nicely, and that is also the reason this sweet boy was shaved. He is actually a big fluffball! Despite his less-than-ideal start, Bobo loves people, which was evident when he greeted every member of our staff, demanding pets.

Operation Paws for Homes

He is mostly house-trained and knows how to sit. He is very treat-motivated, which will help with his training. Bobo is a little shy to start but quickly warms up, and will become your best friend if you scratch his butt.

He has beautiful multi-color eyes, which suggests he is not a purebred pup and might even be part Dalmatian.

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Bobo. They are a foster only organization so emailing them is the best way to get in touch.

Email them here: adopt@ophrescue.org

