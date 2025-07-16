Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Bobo

BOBO FOR WEB2.jpg
Operation Paws for Homes
BOBO FOR WEB2.jpg
Posted

Meet Bobo! This 2-year-old boy is a 65lb lap dog who wants you to love him. He is a Great Pyrenees mix and came to Operation Paws for Homes with a somewhat rough start.

BOBO FOR WEB 4.jpg

Bobo has some wounds on his neck that are healing nicely, and that is also the reason this sweet boy was shaved. He is actually a big fluffball! Despite his less-than-ideal start, Bobo loves people, which was evident when he greeted every member of our staff, demanding pets.

BOBO FOR WEB.jpg

He is mostly house-trained and knows how to sit. He is very treat-motivated, which will help with his training. Bobo is a little shy to start but quickly warms up, and will become your best friend if you scratch his butt.

BOBO FOR WEB3.jpg

He has beautiful multi-color eyes, which suggests he is not a purebred pup and might even be part Dalmatian.

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Bobo. They are a foster only organization so emailing them is the best way to get in touch.

Email them here: adopt@ophrescue.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are