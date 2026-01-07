Pets on Set: Bobby

Meet Bobby! This 6-year-old mixed-breed dog is at Partnership for Animal Welfare and is looking for his forever home.

Bobby weighs 65 pounds and thrives on attention from people. He loves chasing balls and snuggling, making him the perfect companion for an active family. He would thrive in a home with a yard where he can run and play, then relax inside afterward.

Bobby has been with PAW for about a year and does well with all people. He can be selective around other dogs and has a high prey drive, so he'd do best as the only pet or with careful introductions to future dog siblings. He is in a foster home and has been training to be less reactive on the leash. He has shown significant improvement!

If you are interested in Bobby, reach out to Partnership for Animal Welfare:

Website

Facebook

PO Box 1074, Greenbelt, MD

(301) 572-4729

info@paw-rescue.org