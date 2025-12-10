Pets on Set: Bishop, Fezziwig, Margo, Clark, and Lewis.

BEL AIR, Md. — Meet Margo, Lewis, Clark, Bishop, and Fezziwig! This adorable quintet brought their playful energy to the studio this week, and let's just say Fezziwig is living up to his name with all that extra fluff.

WMAR Bishop

These five sweethearts are being fostered through Frogtown Fosters and will be spayed and neutered next week. That means they'll be ready for adoption right around the holidays.

WMAR Margo

Patti Parker, founder of Frogtown Fosters, wants everyone to remember that kittens aren't gifts. You're looking at a 15 to 20-year commitment, so make sure the whole family is ready. Her advice? If you wouldn't surprise someone with new furniture, don't surprise them with a kitten.

WMAR Lewis

All five have their own personalities and are great with people. They're curious, playful, and ready to explore their new world.

WMAR Fezziwig

Want to meet these little charmers? You'll need to fill out an application. They also post updates on Facebook and Instagram so you can follow along with all their kitten adventures.

WMAR Clark

These five will be ready for their forever families just in time for the holidays. If you miss out on this bunch, Frogtown Fosters has other sweet kittens waiting for homes too.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.