Pets on Set: Birdie

Operation Paws for Homes
Meet Birdie! This 9-month-old pup is looking for her new family.

She is a terrier mix with lots of personality who loves being outside. She is in a foster home right now and her foster mom says she is a ray of sunshine.

Birdie is house-trained and sleeps well in a crate at night. She could benefit from leash training, but she is smart and social.

Do you have room in your home and heart for this sweetie? Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in adopting Birdie.

You can also email them: adopt@ophrescue.org

