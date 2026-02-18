Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsPets on Set

Actions

Pets on Set: Benito

BENITO FOR WEB4.jpg
WMAR
BENITO FOR WEB4.jpg
Posted

Meet Benito! This adorable two-month-old puppy is ready to steal your heart. Named after the reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, this little guy brings all the charm and energy you'd expect from his famous namesake. He may be small, but his personality is mighty!

BENITO FOR WEB2.jpg

He is currently being fostered through The Hero Rescue. This sweet boy is part of a group of eight small puppies (ranging from 2 to 6 months old) who will all be available for adoption this Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus in Bel Air. While he may have missed Valentine's Day, Benito is ready to be your year-round sweetheart.

BENITO FOR WEB3.jpg

Since Benito is still very young, he won't be spayed/neutered before going home, but Hero Rescue makes the process easy with a contract system and partial reimbursement for the procedure. The adoption process is straightforward - just fill out an application on their website ahead of time, as applications can't be processed at adoption events.

BENITO FOR WEB.jpg

The Hero Rescue also has a major fundraiser scheduled for next month: a Bull & Shrimp Feast on March 13 and it is not too late to get tickets.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are