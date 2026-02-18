Pets on Set: Benito

Meet Benito! This adorable two-month-old puppy is ready to steal your heart. Named after the reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, this little guy brings all the charm and energy you'd expect from his famous namesake. He may be small, but his personality is mighty!

WMAR

He is currently being fostered through The Hero Rescue. This sweet boy is part of a group of eight small puppies (ranging from 2 to 6 months old) who will all be available for adoption this Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus in Bel Air. While he may have missed Valentine's Day, Benito is ready to be your year-round sweetheart.

WMAR

Since Benito is still very young, he won't be spayed/neutered before going home, but Hero Rescue makes the process easy with a contract system and partial reimbursement for the procedure. The adoption process is straightforward - just fill out an application on their website ahead of time, as applications can't be processed at adoption events.

WMAR

The Hero Rescue also has a major fundraiser scheduled for next month: a Bull & Shrimp Feast on March 13 and it is not too late to get tickets.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.