Pets on Set: Basil

SEVERN, Md. — Meet Basil! This 8-year-old girl is looking for her new home. Her owners surrendered her after a move to a smaller home.

WMAR

She is super sweet and great with all the other dogs at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn. She's also been great with all the people she meets.

Senior Dog Sanctuary

Basil is fully trained so you won't have to go through the puppy-phase, leash training or even having to housebreak her. She is ready to go home with you!

WMAR

Reach out to the Senior Dog Sanctuary if you are interested in meeting Basil.

Contact info:

Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland

8336 W B & A Road

Severn, Maryland 21144

Phone: 443-742-0270

Adoptions: adoption@sdsanctuary.com

Fostering: foster@sdsanctuary.com

Questions about owner surrender or senior dogs that need Rescue:

intake@sdsanctuary.com