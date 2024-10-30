Pets on Set: Basil

SEVERN, Md. — Meet Basil! This 8-year-old girl is looking for her new home. Her owners surrendered her after a move to a smaller home.
She is super sweet and great with all the other dogs at the Senior Dog Sanctuary in Severn. She's also been great with all the people she meets.
Basil is fully trained so you won't have to go through the puppy-phase, leash training or even having to housebreak her. She is ready to go home with you!
Reach out to the Senior Dog Sanctuary if you are interested in meeting Basil.
Contact info:
Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland
8336 W B & A Road
Severn, Maryland 21144
Phone: 443-742-0270
Adoptions: adoption@sdsanctuary.com
Fostering: foster@sdsanctuary.com
Questions about owner surrender or senior dogs that need Rescue:
intake@sdsanctuary.com