Pets on Set: Autumn and Maple

Meet Autumn and Maple! They are just two of the many animals you can adopt from The Hero Rescue. Autumn is two years old and little Maple is just 2 months.

Mom is friendly and confident, greeting everyone she met while keeping a watchful eye on her baby. Maple is shy at first but came out of her shell when there was something to bat.

You have a chance to meet Autumn and Maple this weekend at Kitten Yoga. It's happening this Sunday at Onelife Fitness Hunt Valley at 12 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Apply for pre-approval so you are already in their system if you decide to adopt. The Hero Rescue is a foster and volunteer-run organization. They pull animals from the shelters and give them a home until they find an adopter.

They don't have a brick-and-mortar location but have events in the area all the time.You can reach out here.