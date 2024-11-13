Pets on Set: Athena

BALTIMORE — Meet Athena! This sweet, energetic pup is currently up for adoption at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

She is 1.5 years old and curious about everything! She is smart and already knows basic commands like sit. Athena is playful with her friends and does well with social dog pals.

She just recently got to go on a dog's day out adventure and she did well on the leash and they took a walk around Fort McHenry.

And if the restaurant scene is more your style, she loves that too! She visited a taphouse and was described as a "lovebug" who just wanted to say hi to all the people.

Reach out to BARCS if you are interested in Athena.

If you're not ready to get a dog or are unsure about it, BARCS' Dog's Day Out program is a great option. Anyone from the public can sign up to take a shelter dog out for an adventure.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm

